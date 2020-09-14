Supernatural season 15 episode 14 spoilers: Prepare for festive fun?







It’s been a long wait without a doubt, but Supernatural season 15 episode 14 is arriving on October 8! This episode, entitled “Last Holiday,” was originally supposed to air in the spring, and based on most indications that we’re getting, this one should actually prove to be rather fun. After all, there are holidays that will be celebrated within this episode — plus, you get Dean and Jack wearing pajamas. Odds are, this episode isn’t the most connected to the central mythology of the season, but personally we’re fine about easing our way into the drama. Plus, a big part of what makes this show so great is the presence of a lot of these standalone stories.

In speaking about some of what is coming here, be sure to check out the following quote that executive producer Andrew Dabb made to TVLine:

“It’s a really fun episode, and it kind of touches on some heretofore unaddressed things about the Men of Letters and about the bunker … As a way to kind of come back into the story after, at that point, the last six, seven months, I think coming in with something a little lighter and enjoyable is going to be a really good appetizer for what’s to come, because what’s to come, let’s just say, it may not all be super fun.”

We all need a good laugh here and there, right? We know that there will be time to get to other things, so we’re fine with an episode like this … at least for the time being. Get back to us down the road if we’re at a point where we’re two episodes from the end and there aren’t any other updates in regards to Chuck.

What are you the most excited to see on Supernatural season 15 when the show comes back?

