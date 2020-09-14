Mom season 8 starts filming following Anna Faris’ departure







The past few weeks have certainly been unpredictable when it comes to CBS’ Mom, at least from the outside looking in.

If you did not hear the news, it was recently confirmed that Anna Faris is departing the series after being one of the stars from the very beginning. Her exit seems to be due to her wanting to pursue other opportunities, and in a statement, she vowed to continue supporting the series moving forward.

Now, it does appear as though many of her former co-workers are now back at it! In a new post on Twitter, star Allison Janney made it clear that she and many other cast members are on set, hoping to kick off what will be an interesting new chapter for the series. It’s never easy to keep a show together after losing a big star, but we’ve seen it work with sitcoms before — Spin City and Two and a Half Men are both examples of this very thing. It just requires a certain degree of commitment and finding a way to ensure that the creative behind the scenes stays fresh and funny.

One of the things that probably does benefit a show like Mom is that it can continue to tell a lot of stories that are raw and true to life — while this is a sitcom, it is one that has also done its best over time to showcase difficult subjects and relatable conflicts. There is drama underneath some of the laughter, and that may still be the case moving forward. We are excited to see what the show decides to do to continue to trek onward — and also if the viewership is going to be there in a similar way to how it once was.

What do you want to see when it comes to Mom season 8 on CBS?

Do you think that the series is going to be able to handle the loss of Anna Faris all right? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







