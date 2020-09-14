Dancing with the Stars 29: Where is Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews?







Where are Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on tonight’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 29? If you haven’t heard, we’re coming bearing some bad news…

Earlier this summer, the announcement was first made that Tom and Erin would not be returning to their position as co-hosts for the upcoming season of the show. As for the reason why, it seems to be strictly a creative one. Neither party quit; they were let go in what was one of the most-shocking announcements of the summer. Tom is someone who previously won an Emmy for his job co-hosting the show, and has scored constant nominations to go along with that. He had been there from the beginning, and also provided a wonderful mix of humor and also heart. He understood when it was time to turn things serious or when it was time to goof off.

None of what we’re saying here is a strike against new host/executive producer Tyra Banks. She’s proven over the past couple of decades to be a successful reality TV host and personality, and she may very well do so again. One of her biggest challenges comes tonight, as she has to figure out a way to win over people who have been loyal to Tom for an extended period of time. That is not going to be an easy thing to do — ultimately, she just needs to be herself and try to make it light and fun. (We don’t really think that Tyra needs our advice, though.)

For those of you who love Tom and Erin, hopefully they’ll get more gigs elsewhere in the future — it just doesn’t seem like they are coming back here anytime soon.

