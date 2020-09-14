Outlander blooper real with Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan surfaces







We are just one day away from the release of the Outlander season 5 DVD and Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition, and with that in mind, there are more teases coming out from what to expect within the collection!

There are few things that are as time-honored a tradition for some of these collector’s sets as blooper reels, mostly because they are continuously stuffed with humor and great moments featuring the cast in more of a relaxed setting. The Outlander ones have been great over the years, and this one looks to fit the bill once more!

If you head over to Entertainment Tonight, you can go ahead now and get a quick tease of what to expect for this current blooper reel. You get a few fun moments from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, plus Sophie Skelton trying on a different accent, Lauren Lyle dancing, and a few other silly overall moments. Given that this show films for months on end, there are probably countless bloopers that are worthwhile for inclusion in this sort of thing. The best thing is how off-the-cuff they generally are — very few people intentionally set out to create bloopers!

Hopefully, this set will help to tide some people over until the sixth season eventually premieres on Starz. There is still no official start date for the next batch of episodes, but we’re hoping that it will happen at some point this fall. We need more memorable scenes — and of course more bloopers.

