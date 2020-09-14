Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview







The Veto Ceremony is happening today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and at the moment, the word to describe the state of the house is this: Chaos. This is a dramatic, emotional day and one where you’re probably going to see things fall all over the map.

For those who haven’t read up on the feeds the past couple of days, what you need to know is this: Da’Vonne has the Power of Veto, and all signs point to her using it on Kevin. Dani is then going to have to name a replacement nominee, and the person who they are currently looking at is Ian. The Committee views him as a big-time target, but they also don’t really want to send him out. They’d rather Kevin go, but that is a delicate operation. The idea here is to convince Da’Vonne that Tyler for-sure goes in the event that the Veto isn’t used — but the crazy thing is that they expect Da’Vonne to believe that things would be different if someone else is up.

Also, we think that the following thought crosses their mind as well — why are some people more sacred as nominees than others? Kevin has been on the block countless times and with that, he’s seen as expendable. Da’Vonne has to know that there’s a larger game going on here and even if using the Veto sinks her game, she doesn’t have all that much of an option here. She’s not going to win leaving the nominees the same, after all.

