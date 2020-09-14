America’s Got Talent: Are Cristina Rae, Max Major locks for finale?







The second America’s Got Talent live show is going to be airing on NBC this Tuesday, and the stakes for the remaining acts couldn’t be higher! Only five of them are going to make it through to the finale, and it’s going to be a hard-fought battle to see who gets there.

Of the group performing on Tuesday, the person who feels like the closest to a lock is singer Cristina Rae. Vocalists always have a loyal following on this show, and in between her voice and her talent, it’s hard to envision a scenario where the voting public does not advance her forward to the next part of the competition.

Meanwhile, we’re also reasonably high on Max Major. While we think that his performance on the quarterfinals show was polarizing, this is a franchise that loves magicians! It’s hard to imagine that he won’t have an opportunity to move forward and do some great things in the finale.

Beyond these two, there are some interesting contenders elsewhere. Daneliya Tuleshova fits in well as a young singer thanks to some of what we’ve seen with voters in the past. Meanwhile, Voices of Our City Choir has both a great story and a unique take on chorale performances. BAD Salsa is one of the best dancing duos we’ve ever seen, but we’ve got this sinking feeling that either them or WAFFLE Crew will advance and not both. Very rarely do we get that lucky.

Also, we aren’t going to be altogether pleased to see Brett Loudermilk go — he’s not likely to advance to the next round, but he’s definitely been entertaining!

What do you want to see on the next America’s Got Talent live semifinal show?

