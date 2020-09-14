This Is Us season 5 filming could be kicking off soon







We know that there are plans for This Is Us season 5 to start airing in November. So while you wait for that, the next order of business is simple: Trying to wait for production to start.

Go ahead and consider this article some good news on that very subject! According to a new report from Deadline, filming on the latest batch of episodes will hopefully be kicking off on September 24. It’s important to remind you that this is just a tentative start date, and there are a wide array of things that could still end up changing it.

As is typical with all things in the entertainment industry these days, filming will be resuming with a wide array of various health and safety protocols firmly in place. We know already that there are plans for the show to write the health crisis in, which is mostly their way of trying to reflect the world that we are all currently a part of. We don’t necessarily think the entirety of season 5 will be about it, but it does exist s a part of this overall world.

The primary order of business entering season 5, at least for us, is seeing if there is a way for Kevin and Randall to find some peace after being split apart amidst an emotional feud. Things ended with the two in a worse spot than ever — we know that they eventually work their way towards forgiveness in the flash-forwards, but there is no guarantee on when they will make it to that point.

