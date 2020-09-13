Doctor Who season 13 filming could be starting up soon







If you are interested in seeing Doctor Who season 13 on the air, you’re going to be waiting a while. The upcoming holiday special is already filmed, but production hasn’t even started yet on the next batch of episodes starring Jodie Whittaker.

Yet, there is a silver lining here that we are happy to report — it does seem as though the cast and crew are going to be back to work sooner rather than later! Speaking in a new piece at the Radio Times, a source has the following to say about not just production, but also a potential premiere date:

Filming is still going ahead this year as planned, starting in the next few weeks … We’re still hoping for a 2021 airdate, but this may depend on other circumstances.

The latter statement seems to be a counter to the claims out there that the new season will not air until 2022 — it does feel like with the way production for this show goes, a late 2021 start is still feasible if production can move along at a steady pace.

One of the most important things that we all have to remember at this particular point in time is patience. After all, there’s a reasonably good chance at all plans can change and honestly, we would be foolish to expect any particular premiere date right now. The most important thing is that everyone is safe, no matter how production goes. That will ensure that, down the road, we are able to have more of the show that we all love and appreciate.

