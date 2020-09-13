Lovecraft Country episode 6 preview: ‘Meet Me in Daegu’







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Lovecraft Country episode 6 next week? We’ll say that, for starters, HBO is being more secretive on this subject than usual — and that is really saying something.

There is no synopsis at the moment for “Meet Me in Daegu,” though we do know that the installment is written by Misha Green and Kevin Lau. The objective of the story will continue to be simple: Finding a way to give the cast something that is at the nexus of history and also the supernatural world. This is a show that is out to be bold, crazy, and interesting from top to bottom. It should also make you feel — we don’t think there will be much of a deviation on that.

Once there is some more information out there on what lies ahead, we’ll have it for you here.

So is Lovecraft Country still charting as a show that could go on for quite some time? We’d say so. While this past episode generated the smallest overall audience yet in 630,000 live viewers, we know that the majority of people are either watching online or through their DVR/On-Demand. We think that there’s a strong place in pop culture for the show at the moment, and we think it’s going to continue to have a chance to soak up a number of headlines here. Think in terms of how many other shows are out there on the air — there aren’t many! This series can really command a big percentage of the overall audience and media attention.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Lovecraft Country

What do you want to see when it comes to Lovecraft Country episode 6 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around here in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







