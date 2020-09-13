Family Guy season 19 premiere spoilers: ‘Stewie’s First Word’







It’s true that there isn’t as much in the way of new television programming due to the global health crisis. Yet, at the same time we’re going to at least have some big premieres coming on the animated front.

Family Guy is one of these said shows that is coming back on the air, as it’s been able to continue work throughout the pandemic in remote fashion. Its season 19 (!) premiere is airing on September 27, and all signs suggest that this one is going to be enormous. How can it not be with a title like “Stewie’s First Word”? We think that the title here mostly speaks for itself. This could be one of the most important episodes of the series, and it’s also pretty ridiculous. For more on that, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Stewie finally says his first word, and it’s a swear. When Lois is shunned by the other moms, she tries to figure out where Stewie could have possibly learned it in the all-new “Stewie’s First Word” season premiere and milestone 350th episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1719) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We’ll be the first to admit that we almost wish we didn’t know anything about what the first was in advance, mostly because that would have offered up a greater overall sort of suspense and there is something quite exciting about that. Still, for a milestone episode it feels like it’s the perfect subject. This is the sort of thing that a lot of people would be talking about — Fox needs to find some additional ways to ensure that people check out Family Guy beyond just it airing around football. That’s always a good draw for it ratings-wise in the fall.

