Dancing with the Stars 29: AJ McLean, Charley Oakley song spoilers!







The premiere of Dancing with the Stars 29 is right around the corner! In a matter of hours, we’re going to see a lot of the celebrities enter the ballroom in hopes of providing entertainment and plenty of fun.

So what’s going to be happening in terms of the performances on Monday night? Take a look at some of the confirmed song choices below, courtesy of a new ABC press release for the episode.

head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) dancing Foxtrot to “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts

animal activist Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”) dancing Paso to “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) dancing Cha Cha to “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis dancing Foxtrot to “All of Me” by John Legend

TV and film actress Anne Heche dancing Cha Cha to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson dancing Tango to “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) dancing Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean dancing Jive to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai dancing Salsa to “Tell It to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe dancing Quickstep to “Part Time Love” by Stevie Wonder

GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly dancing Salsa to “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) dancing Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra

NBA superstar Charles Oakley (“The Last Dance”) dancing Salsa to “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) dancing Tango to “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir dancing Cha Cha to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls

Of this group, we’re a little bit shocked to be seeing McLean not dancing to something from the Backstreet Boys — meanwhile, it feels like Nelly having his own song is perfect. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn’s routine is probably going to be tied in to her being a part of Bachelor Nation. A lot of the first performances tend to be fairly on the nose.

