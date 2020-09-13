Is Last Week Tonight new tonight on HBO, September 13?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Within this article, we’ll come with an answer to that … and also look to the future.

Now that we’ve stated all of that, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode this week, much like there was no new episode the week before. The reasoning behind that is rather simple: Last Week Tonight is on hiatus for two more weeks, as the show builds up to what is going to be the most important run of its this year. We are building more and more to the Presidential Election, and that’s when ratings and attention around this show is probably going to be the highest.

Is it true that Oliver is missing out on a lot of content by being on hiatus right now? Sure, but let’s also remember this — there’s rarely ever a week that goes by without content anymore. This is one of the most stuffed periods in our history when it comes to stuff going down — it happens almost constantly and you have to be prepared for it whenever you are on the air.

No matter what Oliver brings to the table when he does come back, we’re sure that all of it will be presented through the same signature lens that we’ve come to know and love. It will be funny, it will be engaging, and it could even be education at times. It’s hard to even predict what is going to happen in a couple of weeks, so we can’t exactly speculate too much about what future main segments are going to be.

Of course, we expect that the finale will still happen in November after the Election, and then the show will be premiering again, more than likely, in February. This has been the pattern over time!

