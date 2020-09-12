Strike: Troubled Blood: Will a ‘season 5’ happen on BBC One?







Following Strike: Lethal White wrapping up this weekend on BBC One, it makes some sense to wonder about the future. This go-around, that future comes in the form of Strike: Troubled Blood.

So what do we know about this at the moment? This is the next novel by Robert Galbraith a.k.a. J.K. Rowling, and it is currently set to be released in just a matter of days. In that sense, the release of Lethal White has been tremendous publicity for the next novel, which could eventually turn into another season of the television series (called C.B. Strike here in the United States).

For the time being, though, nothing has been officially confirmed — though we tend to think that the BBC would love to remain is business with Rowling, there is no news as of yet as to if another season of Strike is going to happen. There is a considerable fan following out there for the series, but there are always a lot of different variables to be weighed here. Because Troubled Bloods has yet to be released, we have to imagine it’ll be a while before the series returns to the air even if it is renewed. That’s without getting into when the show could film, given that the global health crisis has created all sorts of considerable problems all across the industry. We would imagine that production wouldn’t start until 2021 at the earliest.

In the end, we do like to think that the BBC will remain in the business of getting more episodes of Strike on the air — yet, they’ve got the power to make that decision. They’ll probably figure that out within the weeks or months to come at the latest — even if there’s no real hurry to make it, we do think that they would like to get things partially set in stone.

