Lovecraft Country episode 5 promo, Christina theories & perils







As we prepare for Lovecraft Country episode 5, there are a multitude of different things to wonder about. Take, for example, the idea that Christina and William are one and the same. That’s one of the prevailing theories that is out there — there’s no confirmation of it, but this is a lot of what the show is doing right!

Think about it this way: How often is it that you can get this much discussion stirred up so early in the season? It’s rare, but that is one of the things that is driving so much enthusiasm for us at the moment with this show. You’ve also got a lot of discussions in the promo below about the subject of evil. Is everything in the world inherently bad? That’s something that Leti wonders, as the question emerges as to whether or not corruption is inevitable. Is there another way? Is it all about free will? These are weighty themes to discuss, but clearly the producers are going to do a good job examining all of these further.

If you do want to get some more information now on where the story is going from here, we suggest that you check out the Lovecraft Country episode 5 synopsis right now:

After making a devil’s bargain with William, Ruby steps into the charmed shoes of a white woman, but her transformation only fortifies her resentment of the racial divide. A betrayal by Montrose unleashes Atticus’ pent up rage, leaving Leti deeply disturbed and sending Montrose into the comforting arms of his secret lover.

The fact that this episode is entitled “Strange Case” makes us think that there are some Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde tie-ins sprinkled throughout here. How in the world could there not be, all things considered?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lovecraft Country episode 5?

Do you buy some of the Christina/William theories that are out there, and what are you hoping to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around to gather up some more insight on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







