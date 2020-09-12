Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (Week 6)







The Power of Veto Competition took place this afternoon in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and it feels fair to call this one huge. There are so many crazy scenarios that could unfold from it, and it’s been a crazy week already.

If you missed it, Head of Household Dani nominated David and Kevin for eviction, but that changed once David used is Disruptor power and anonymously removed himself from the block. Following that, Dani nominated Tyler, who she originally contemplated backdooring. He could go if the nominations stay the same, but some of the guys aren’t that interested in taking him out as of yet. Ian, Da’Vonne, and Enzo joined the HoH and the nominees, though we didn’t get a sense that any of them were super excited about the prospect of using the Veto if they won it.

So who ended up taking home the power? Da’Vonne! She’s one her first competition. Now, the question becomes whether or not she uses it our opts to keep the nominations the same. This is a tough decision for her. She can use the veto on Kevin and potentially alienate Dani (who has to nominate another person), or she can risk one of her closest allies. She should take her time to think this through, since there could be long-term consequences here for whatever she chooses to do.

For the record, the houseguests were claiming that this is one of the weirdest competitions that they’ve ever been a part of.

