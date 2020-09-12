Power Book II: Ghost episode 2 sneak peek: Davis questions Tasha







Power Book II: Ghost is set to arrive at midnight on the Starz app, and we’ve already got a reason for excitement. We’re going to be seeing the early stages of Davis MacLean working with Tasha, and he’s got some very important questions for her.

In the video below, you can get a good sense of what you’re going to be seeing in this episode as Davis asks Tasha a number of questions about her potential connection to some of Ghost’s various crimes. His intention? To see if there is any chance that she can really be hit hard with the “Queenpin” statute that Cooper Saxe is trying to throw at her. This is a risky proposition for him to make, given that he is likely aware himself of the fact that she isn’t guilty of what she’s been accused of. Yet, he needs someone to take the fall for the sake of the Democratic Party and his own job — he owes a lot of favors and this is a way to benefit himself long-term.

How can Tasha prove her innocence? That’s going to be the hardest part of this. It’s even more complicated because she threw Tommy’s name out there, and there is a reasonably-good chance that Tommy could surface at some point this season to refute her claims. There’s also the issue of protecting Tariq — you know, the person who actually killed Ghost. How does all of this unravel where both mother and son are free?

Davis has no idea what he’s gotten into. Don't miss an all-new episode of #PowerGhost at midnight on the @STARZ App! pic.twitter.com/GxSvtTKOKs — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) September 12, 2020

