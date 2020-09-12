The Simpsons season 32 spoilers: First look at premiere episode!







While we know a lot of season premieres out there are delayed because of the global health crisis, the good news is this: You don’t have to wait that long to see The Simpsons. The animated comedy is back at its typical premiere window and time on Sunday, September 27 with an episode entitled “Undercover Burns.” Obviously, this is a play on Undercover Boss, and it sounds like a big part of this story will be Burns having a change in personality. Can he keep it going? Probably not, since it’s very rare that characters on an animated show tend to turn over a new leaf.

Yet, we’ll be the first to tell you that there could be a lot of fun that unfolds during this episode, watching the character act somewhat generous and caring. To the surprise of pretty much no one, though, not everyone is going to be fully on board with what he wants.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out The Simpsons’ premiere synopsis below:

Mr. Burns goes undercover as “Fred” at the nuclear power plant and becomes friends with Homer and the gang. Burns implements all sorts of amenities to improve his employees’ lives, but a jealous Smithers plots to bring the old, bitter Burns back and destroy Fred in the all-new “Undercover Burns” season premiere episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3119) (TV-PG L, V)

Even though you can make all of your typical arguments about how The Simpsons isn’t anywhere near as good as it used to be or that it relies too much on guest stars now (David Harbour and Phil Rosenthal will be voicing characters in the premiere), we’re just happy the show is back. We don’t take new programming for granted in this era, especially when it can make you laugh and get you away from the world.

