The Flash season 7 spoilers: Iris’ big storyline, Godspeed, & more

Take, for example, more insight on Iris’ big Mirror-verse storyline! We know that she was trapped there for most of the second half of the season, but it does seem like there is a light at the end of the tunnel here. Odds are, she would’ve been able to reunite with Barry in earnest had season 6 finished as planned, so it should be resolved early on this season. That seemed to be confirmed further by what star Candice Patton said at DC Fandome today (per TV Insider):

“I believe she will come out very soon when we pick up Season 7 … It’ll be very interesting to see how she’s been affected being stuck in this maddening world with this supervillain. Obviously Team Flash and Barry were working to get her. It took a while. I don’t know if there’s some resentment there or what’s going on or if there’s even some residual mental effect of being in that mirror world and seeing things backwards and how that affects her.”

We don’t imagine that Iris will be the same exact person in season 7 that she was in season 6, but isn’t the point here to see characters evolve?

Beyond Iris…

The Flash season 7 is planning to do a good bit more with Godspeed as a villain, especially since he is a character who, on the surface, doesn’t have that tangible a connection to The Flash. So what is the reason for his anger? We’ve seen a number of clones, but this time around, the true villain may be surfacing.

Also, be prepared moving forward for some fun stuff for Killer Frost on a personal note, and also for Barry to (eventually) get the gold boots. Maybe it won’t happen this season, but it’s clearly something that there’s a demand for.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7?

