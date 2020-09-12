Stargirl season 2 spoilers: The Courtney, Cindy conflict will continue







Odds are, we’re probably not going to see Stargirl season 2 on the air for some time — it’s still months away from filming! Yet, at the same time we do have a little more news to report on here as to what’s coming.

Speaking as a part of the show’s Fandome panel today, show executive producer Geoff Johns was quick to note that the rivalry between Courtney/Stargirl and Cindy/Shiv would continue moving forward — that’s important since it was one of the more entertaining parts of the first season. We know that Cindy may have awakened Eclipso in the closing minutes of the season 1 finale, and that is something that the series is not going to be forgetting about in the near future.

Meanwhile, Johns noted that he is “excited for people to see more of Grundy,” who was left alive at the end of season 1. He noted that there is a “cool story idea for Grundy coming up,” so we’ll have to wait and see precisely what that is going to be. There is a chance for some other new faces to show up in season 2 — Shade was mentioned near the end of the finale, and we think Starman could play a larger role, as well, thanks to the cliffhanger. This is a show that presented itself as open to all sorts of possibilities throughout season 1, and there’s a lot of creativity and love being put into whatever is next.

Ultimately, what we know at present is that we loved much of the first season of Stargirl — with that, we consider ourselves very-much eager to see whatever the show is going to be giving us around the bend now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Stargirl, including further information on what could be coming up next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Of course, we’ll have more news throughout the off-season, so be sure to keep checking back for more of the latest on that. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







