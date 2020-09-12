Doom Patrol renewed for season 3, moving to HBO Max







For everyone out there who wanted to see more of Doom Patrol, the news we have today is very-much great. As a part of the DC Fandome event today, it was confirmed that the comic-book adaptation is coming to HBO Max for a third season. The show aired the first two years on DC Universe as its primary home, but it shifted over slightly with season 2 thanks to the arrival of HBO Max. With DC Universe moving away from scripted properties (Stargirl is also on the move now to The CW), we’re just glad that the show has managed to find a full-time home somewhere.

In a statement, here is what showrunner Jeremy Carver had to say about this news:

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC UNIVERSE and, of course, HBO Max.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, added the following:

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform … The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

It’s easy to be thrilled by this news, given that Doom Patrol has quickly become one of the most entertaining shows on television — it’s action-packed, funny, and inventive. In between it, Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl, DC has a trio of exceptional programs that they are rolling out there at the moment that don’t feel like most other superhero shows.

