Batwoman season 2: Expect an ‘evolution’ with new Batsuit







We know that Javicia Leslie is the new star of Batwoman on The CW, but almost everything else remains a mystery. That includes, for example, what the new costume is going to look like!

Speaking during DC Fandome today, Leslie made it clear that she has not been fitted as of yet for the new costume — signaling that it may take some time before a formal Batsuit comes into play. (Of course, filming may be out of order so we wouldn’t guarantee anything, at least just yet.)

One thing that is clear at the moment is that this is not going to be a costume change that happens all at once — it’s going to take some time for Leslie’s Ryan Wilder to have a costume that will be reflective of her. It’s not going to be a recreation of what Ruby Rose wore already, and that’s clear from what showrunner Caroline Dries had to say (per TVLine):

“How can we be sure that Ryan isn’t hiding what makes her awesome, with this suit? So it’s going to be a bit of an evolution. We’ll see the suit evolve early on in the season. Ryan is like, ‘For me to feel empowered in this thing, it needs to feel like it’s representing something I’m fighting for.’”

Batwoman season 2 production is currently underway, and we expect that new episodes are going to air at some point in 2021. We’re sure that at some point in the weeks/months ahead, we’ll get a sense of what the costume looks like. We don’t think that producers are going to let it be spoiled via the paparazzi or something else before they release it publicly — we think the first photo of the costume will probably be similar to what we’ve seen courtesy of Supergirl and some other shows out there.

