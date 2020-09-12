Survivor season 41 filming reportedly delayed again; what’s next?







For everyone out there eager to see Survivor season 41 on the air, you’re going to have to keep waiting — potentially for another year, even.

According to a new report coming in from Inside Survivor, due to some regulations by the Fijian government amidst this global health crisis, filming for the series is not slated to now begin until spring 2021, which means basically that the show may just resume its typical production cycle of filming in the spring before new seasons premiere in the fall. It’s hard to imagine the show being back at all, if this report holds, during the 2020-21 television season.

We do think all of this does beg the question further as to why CBS and producers don’t consider moving filming somewhere else, but the answer to that is fairly complicated. They may be in a situation here where it is too costly to move to another location or there aren’t as many resources there — remember that Survivor stopped using different locations seasons ago, and there are challenges finding places that are cost-effective and also have enough housing for the crew during production. It’s still a ratings success, but it’s not the smash hit that it was back during the early days.

What we know at the moment is this — we’re going to miss having Survivor around for however long it’s gone. This show is a welcome escape from the world, in addition to being an institution of pretty much every broadcast schedule out there for CBS. They’re going to miss it just as much as we are.

