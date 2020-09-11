The Duchess season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s big premiere, is there a chance for The Duchess season 2 to happen at Netflix? Or, should we expect the news to be a little more unfavorable? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break at least some of that down!

Let’s kick things off, though, with the following: For the time being, there is no official news when it comes to the future of the series. We think that the Katherine Ryan comedy is going to develop an audience, but it all comes down to whether or not it will be a large one. There are huge obstacles that just about every Netflix show out there faces, but trying to compete against everything else is a near-impossible feat at times. There are just so many different things available to watch!

Yet, one of the good things about The Duchess is that all things considered, this is a pretty easy watch. You can just get into the six episodes and out within the span of a day, and hopefully, it will make enough of an impression to make you want to continue to watch down the line.

We do think that there is certainly more story out there that Ryan can come up with — that’s not a concern. It’s mostly about here seeing if there are enough viewers who watch the first season in its entirety. Netflix needs to see enough in its numbers to know that there will be enough of an audience to keep the show going in the long-term.

Hopefully, there can be a little bit more in the way of definite news at some point over the next few weeks … we just wouldn’t anticipate that much of a hurry on the part of the streaming service to get stuff out there.

