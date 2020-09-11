Outlander notes: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan preview and more







Welcome to our Friday edition of Outlander notes! We’ve got a couple of different things to talk about here, and they revolve around our two leads in Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off with this — a reminder that the two are going to be front and center for the show’s Summer Series over the weekend. This episode will air on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, and hopefully this will give us a chance to get some updates on the two actors, and then also potentially season 6 at the same time! We know that filming could begin at some point in the upcoming months, but there’s no official start date as of yet.

Want to get some more news on Outlander in video form? Then check out our season 6 preview below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess for some additional updates and then also view our show playlist.

The Outlander Summer Series has overall been rather fun. It’s served as a great opportunity to get to know several aspects of making the show a little bit better, and we’re hoping that this is something that the studio Sony and Starz will consider doing for some hiatuses in the future. This one does help to make this extended Droughtlander a little bit easier.

To go along with this, we do also have some more news on Caitriona Balfe — it’s her anniversary! Or, to be specific, her anniversary of being cast as Claire. That’s something she celebrated in a post on Twitter today — she’s been beyond extraordinary in this role, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else bringing the humanity, the determination, and the power to this role. To think, we’re coming off of what may be most emotional episode yet in the season 5 finale.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Not sure who that young thing is below … but.. wow, can’t believe 7 years ago this amazing job came along and changed my life. Thank you @Writer_DG @RonDMoore @TallShipProds and all our amazing fans and of course my partner in crime and grime @SamHeughan #castaversary https://t.co/AHzCfAgk6M — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) September 11, 2020

This Sunday!

Join @caitrionambalfe and myself for the @Outlander_STARZ

End of Summer Series!

SLAINTE! 🥃😘 pic.twitter.com/gbcWlmSyGK — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) September 11, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







