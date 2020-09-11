Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The nomination plan







Want to know what’s going to happen in terms of nominations today within the Big Brother 22 house? We’ve got at least a small sense of it now, but there is also a good chance at chaos after the fact.

As of right now, it does look as though new Head of Household Dani is going to nominate Kevin and David for eviction. She’s got a potential backdoor plan here in Tyler if the situation presents itself, but the tricky thing here is that her initial nominations are likely going to be hit with a curveball. David will likely use his power to remove himself from the block, which then could force Dani to put someone else up on the spot. Who would that be? She says that she’s not going to put up Ian and she’s terrified of Christmas — who are the other options? She’s reasonably close to Da’Vonne, but that’s an option … and so is just doing the Tyler move early and being done with it.

On a separate note, it seems as though some of the houseguests have been tipped off that there could be a segment coming about how Memphis was mocking Ian while Nicole, Dani, and others were in the room laughing. Nicole has suddenly grown very concerned that this is going to be a part of the show, and has started to have conversations with Ian about how their friendship matters more than anything. What we’d like to see more of is a conversation of some of the players understanding why they were wrong to do what they did, but there’s no guarantee that we’re going to have that.

