The 100 season 7 episode 16 spoilers: The series finale, ‘The Last War’







Want to get some more news on The 100 season 7 episode 16? There’s a lot of things worth discussion right now, starting with this: It’s the series finale. “The Last War” is upon us, and let’s just hope that there is no more bloodshed coming. Haven’t we all been through enough of that already? (We’re definitely thinking about what just happened here with Bellamy.)

Leading to the episode’s arrival on September 30, The CW has released the official synopsis. Get a little bit of insight below on precisely what is coming:

SERIES FINALE – After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater? Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. The episode was written and directed by Jason Rothenberg (#716). Original airdate 9/30/2020.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that there is some element of hope or a reason to believe that the journey was worth it for a lot of these characters. That is integral to a show like this, one that has very much traded in a near-constant sense of tragedy. You need to find a way to mix things up and try to make sure that this tragedy isn’t something that is cast aside. It needs to have a larger sort of significance when the dust ultimately settles.

Of course, we do still have a few more weeks to go until this episode airs. That means there are chances to see some other twists and turns, though we don’t think it’s going to compensate for everything that we’ve had a chance to see on the show already.

