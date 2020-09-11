Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Where is Bayleigh Dayton – Julie Chen interview?







Bayleigh Dayton found herself evicted on Big Brother 22 All-Stars tonight, and afterwards Julie Chen confirmed that there would be an extended interview. So … where is it? Consider this your source for information!

Last week, Julie announced what could be somewhat of a new tradition — having these interviews be a part of the BB Rewind show. This includes potentially the goodbye messages, which is a staple of what we’ve seen on the show over the years. We’d prefer that be on the show itself, but ultimately that is what it is.

What we also learned last week was that the BB Rewind didn’t happen until the next day — we thought that it would surface after the West Coast airing of the show, but that didn’t happen. Be prepared to be patient, but we’ll have some more updates along the way. We expect that this extended information could have some information about Christmas, the events of the week, and maybe Bayleigh getting a chance to go back to Swaggy.

