The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley on why her season stands out







We’re now a little over a month away now from Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, and the hope here is that we have one of the most entertaining seasons possible. We know on the surface that it’s going to be weirder than any other on record, and for a multitude of different reasons. This is one that was filmed entirely in a bubble-like environment, and also is one that may have an abrupt twist midway through if the rumors about Clare’s journey “stopping” are true.

Interested in more The Bachelorette video news? Then check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for more updates and view our series playlist.

So how does Clare describe it herself? Speaking to Chris Harrison (per ET) during Monday’s The Bachelor: The Best Seasons — Ever!, she made it clear that the unusual circumstances helped to really amplify the stakes for what this season is:

“It’s different in the best way possible, Chris … I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I’ve done before. But this is more of what I’m looking for—just one-one-one connection or multiple connections. And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It’s the most important thing.”

We do also think that this environment should help to separate the good contenders from the bad. There are very few distractions, but the ones that are present will stand out more. It’s a focused environment and it may bring out either the best and worst in people. It’s a test — and in some ways, it could be an interesting one.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now!

What do you want to see on Clare’s The Bachelorette season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







