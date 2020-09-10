Dancing with the Stars 29: Skai Jackson on testing, procedures







We know that Dancing with the Stars 29 is premiering on ABC on Monday night, but one of the biggest remaining questions is this: How? How did we get to this point where it’s safe? This is a competition that requires you to be inches away from another person at all times, and that may make this sometimes into quite the challenge.

Yet, it does still feel like producers have found a number of innovative ways to make the show work. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, new contestant Skai Jackson made it clear some of what the cast and pros have to go through:

“Every day we have to be tested … The first time I got tested, I was in my home just before we started just to get into the flow of things and make sure that nobody [who will be working together] in the building had it. When we go in [to rehearsals], we can’t ever go in with someone together. So we each have to go in individually. As soon as we go upstairs, we have to go into our little phones and just take this little quiz to make sure we feel well. We do this every day when we’re checking in. From there, we move on to taking the test. We were doing the spit test before but now we’ve changed to the nasal test. Before we can enter our rooms, they have to be sterilized and cleaned for like an hour. We’re in there from about 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then they clean the rooms again for an hour before someone can go in there.”

So yea … there are a LOT of precautions being taken. This makes this by far one of the most challenging seasons of the show yet, but like with everything else in the world right now, it’s about adapting and trying to move forward.

