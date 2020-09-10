The Conners season 3, The Goldbergs premiere dates unveiled at ABC







If you’re interested to know when The Conners season 3 is arriving on ABC, we’ve got some more information on that very subject now … and also a few other premiere dates to go along with it.

It makes sense to kick things off with the John Goodman-led comedy, so here you go — the season 3 premiere is coming on Wednesday, October 21 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will be followed by the season 7 premiere of black-ish. The two shows will be preceded by a two-episode block of The Goldbergs, which will be settling into a one-episode-a-week format kicking off the following week. Meanwhile, American Housewife season 5 is coming on October 28 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The Conners was the first major multi-camera sitcom to get back to work on new episodes, and we know already that there are plans for the show to include the global health crisis in some of the stories. If the photo above wasn’t all the events that you need of that, we’re going ahead and giving you another dose here now. It’s still a comedy, though, so the goal will be to present at least some element of comedy in dark times — otherwise known as what this show has been doing for a number of years on end now.

We imagine that we’ll have more details on these seasons in the weeks ahead — meanwhile, ABC has yet to announce premiere dates for the likes of Grey’s Anatomy and some of their drama series. At the moment, we’re expecting them to get back on the air in November.

Remember that all of these dates are currently subject to change — 2020 is the year that we’re going to have to be flexible when it comes to all facets of life.

