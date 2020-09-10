The Boys season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for Becca, Butcher reunion







Are you excited to see The Boys season 2 episode 4 on Amazon tomorrow? There are a lot of different things that you need to expect, and that includes an emotional reunion-of-sorts for one Billy Butcher. After such a long period of time, he and Becca are going to be able to spend some time together — he’s gone through so much in order to see her again, and the truth is that both of them have changed dramatically. Because of Homelander and then also Billy’s own mission, it’s hard to really imagine the two ever finding a sense of peace.

So what was it like taking part in this episode, and what can we expect? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what actress Shantel VanSanten had to say on the subject:

That was a big episode for me and feeling the weight of all those things that were unsaid in the last moment of Season 1 and that cliffhanger. All of the things that you wanted to convey on your face and say and you couldn’t, and there’s a lot. I was so excited to read [the script] as a fan of the show, to finally see them reuniting and what was going to happen and what would be said and not be said. It’s just fantastic, and Karl is such a wonderful actor and scene partner, and being able to talk through those things with him and come up with ideas, we both brought our opinions and collaborated. I feel like what happened was just magical, and we got this tiny little insight and window into what we waited for and were maybe only dreaming of in Season 1, and now we actually get to see them together.

To us, the largest question that we have is not so much what happens in this episode, but where this story leaves off. Butcher and Becca both are going to get closer to incurring the wrath of Homelander, and we know already how dangerous of a thing that this is!

