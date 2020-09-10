Supernatural season 15: The last day of filming in here…







Supernatural season 15 is near the end of the road — and with that, the same goes for the series itself. The end of the long goodbye is here for the cast and crew working on the show in Vancouver.

Today marks the final day of filming, and that is something that multiple cast and crew members have already addressed in some new posts on social media. Just take a look at some of what Misha Collins, creator Eric Kripke, Mark Sheppard, Jim Beaver, and more had to say at the bottom of this article. Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have yet to speak out on saying goodbye, but we’re sure that this is going to happen in due time.

Supernatural is set to premiere its final stretch of episodes when we get around to later this fall, and there are a lot of different events to expect — with a showdown between Sam, Dean, and God being at the top of the list. We’re sure that there are also going to be some elements of the show you’ve come to love along the way, including isolated storylines, funny moments, and also chances to expound upon established relationships.

While this will be the end of the road, we’ve stated already that there is still hope for something more coming down the road. It may not be next year or the year after, but Supernatural is always going to live on. We’re talking here about the most successful series of its kind in history, and because of that the door will always be left slightly ajar. There are always going to be threats, and we have a hard time thinking that the show’s producers are ever going to have that much of an interest in doing away with the core characters here.

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020

