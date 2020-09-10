Julie and the Phantoms season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s premiere, will there be a Julie and the Phantoms season 2? Is that something that we can have hope for in the future?

Let’s kick off this article with at least some of what we know so far. The Netflix teen series is designed to be a mixture of music, supernatural occurrences, and fun. It’s a chance for a lot of audiences to get some sort of escape from the outside world.

So will all of this eventually lead to a season 2 renewal? That’s something that we ultimately need to wait and see on moving forward. Netflix is the sort of show that often takes its time in order to figure out whether it wants to bring a show back, and we’re sure that the same sort of thing is going to happen here.

At the moment, what we’re going to have to wait on is to see what the total viewership is for Julie and the Phantoms — this is the sort of thing that will be judged not only based on pilot viewership, but also viewership in the weeks that follow. It’s not something that will be handled easily and we have to be prepared for patience on that very subject. They want to know, more so than anything else, if there is going to be some sort of demand for more episodes a little bit later on down the road.

We’d love to say that we’re optimistic here, but the biggest thing to remember here is this — Netflix is the sort of show that tends to cancel series rather quickly. It’s hard to be altogether optimistic about anything until see the renewal happens. Just keep watching, and along the line, be sure to remind your friends and family to do the same thing.

Our sentiment, at least for now, is that we’re going to hear some more official news on the subject of Julie and the Phantoms within the next few months.

