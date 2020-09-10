Bob Morley addresses Bellamy – The 100 season 7 shocker







For the first time since last night’s new episode of The 100, Bob Morley has spoken out about precisely what transpired to Bellamy Blake — and how heartbreaking it was.

In a new post on Instagram, the actor did his best in order to offer a goodbye to the character he has played for the past seven years. It’s been a tumultuous journey for him to say the least, and we’d hoped that there was a way for the character to find peace in life. That never quite happened, and instead, we now must look at this as a situation where he can find peace in death. He can finally rest.

So where does the story go without him now? It’s hard to say for sure, but we have to imagine that this is going to stick with Clarke for a long time. It’s hard for it to not be that way when you consider what she did in his final moments. (Morley alludes to that in the Instagram post.) Given that there are only a handful of episodes left on the series, that is not going to give us a lot of time to see Clarke or anyone else cope.

Let’s just hope that the character’s legacy is felt as we near the final hours of the series, and that these episodes tribute in their own way everyone who we’ve seen come and go.

Related News – Where is The 100 going to go without Bellamy? Here’s some insight

What are you going to miss about Bellamy on The 100?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







