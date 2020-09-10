Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Eviction and HoH preview







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we are going to have the latest eviction — but this isn’t going to be all that surprising. It’s pretty confirmed at the moment that Bayleigh is going to be evicted over Da’Vonne, so there is no reason to speculate about the votes or if there could be a last-second change.

So what is happening beyond that? Well, there are a few different things that are worth noting. For starters, there is going to be an endurance Head of Household Competition tonight … or at least something close to that, since this is going to be on the live feeds.

As for who needs to win, we think Kevin is the one in the greatest amount of overall danger. He seems to be the next target of Cody and Nicole, who have no immediate need to work with him. Beyond that, David should also be wary … but luckily, David is also aware of just how big of a threat Nicole, Cody, and Dani are. The problem there is that he’s also lumping Ian into this group.

There are some problems all across the board with unpredictability in the game right now — namely, David having a slightly-off read about the game, Da’Vonne being slightly worried about David, and Ian being close to Nicole. These players outside of the core Committee group need to find a way to be on the same page, otherwise they’re all going to be evicted at some point fairly soon. They need this HoH win tonight, so they better be prepared for it to the best of their ability.

