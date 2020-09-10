Batwoman season 2 spoilers: Dominion actress set to play Safiyah







We know that Batwoman season 2 already has one significant new addition in Javicia Leslie as the new title character. To go along with that, we’re also hearing about a another new face now in Safiyah.

According to a report from Deadline, Shivaani Ghai of Dominion fame will be recurring on the show moving forward as a character with specific ties to Alice. She’s been mentioned and featured off-screen in a wide array of manners already, but that role is about to escalate significantly. According to the character synopsis, she the is “fiercely protective ruler of a small community on the island of Coryana … A woman with as many enemies as aliases, she is compassionate and charismatic with both physical and psychological prowess. She is beloved by her people and will stop at nothing to protect what’s hers. No one goes unnoticed by Safiyah, specifically when it comes to those who have encountered the Desert Rose.”

Obviously, her role is going to be tied into a lot of different stuff for it to be a major recurring role, but we figure that one of the intentions here may be to expand the part and with that, ensure that there is quite a bit for Alice to do beyond just what we saw the first go-around with the show. We’ve come to understand over the years that it is a challenge to evolve Big Bads beyond a specific season, so hopefully Batwoman can buck the trend there to a certain degree.

New episodes of Batwoman season 2 are currently in production, with the plan being for them to premiere at some point in early 2021. There is still a good bit of time for all parties involved to come up with a particular premiere date.

