Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere date unveiled at NBC







Today, NBC confirmed that Saturday Night Live season 46 is premiering in just under a month! Not only that, but it looks as though they will be back at their iconic Studio 8H.

In the video below, you can get your first tease for what lies ahead come Saturday (of course), October 3. There is no host or musical guest as of late, but this is perfect timing for the premiere. It means that the show will be back for the lead-up to the Presidential Election, otherwise known as the best time of the year for SNL to garner some large viewership. This is the period in which Alec Baldwin first made his debut as Donald Trump — and we’re left to wonder now who is going to play Joe Biden. There have been multiple iterations of the former Vice President over the years, with Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson having the most popular versions.

As for stating the obvious, there are no plans for there to be a live audience on SNL this year, and we would be honestly surprised if there is one for the remainder of the calendar year. It’s going to take a vaccine or some other strong measure amidst this global health crisis for that component of the show to be back — so patience is going to be required.

For now, what we’re the most happy about is simply knowing that there are going to be some more chances for comedy on the series moving forward — we couldn’t be more stoked for that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Saturday Night Live season 46?

