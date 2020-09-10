NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama, cast head back to set!







For everyone excited to see NCIS season 18 on CBS this fall, consider this a welcome dose of good news! We know that yesterday was the official production start date for the series, and it looks like today will be the first day that the cast are actually back on set.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, star Wilmer Valderrama made it clear that the group was getting back together — be sure to check back to his Stories all day long, as he promised to chronicle some of the specific steps that are being taken to keep everyone safe during these uncertain, difficult times.

To date, most of the details surrounding NCIS season 18 are under wraps, save for the fact that the 400th episode is coming! There are reports that Maria Bello is leaving at some point during the season, but neither she nor CBS have officially confirmed that as of yet. We know that the global pandemic exists within the show’s universe (it is being covered over on NCIS: New Orleans), but there is no word yet on how the flagship show will address it or even if they will.

For Valderrama’s character of Torres, we know that there are some exciting things that could be coming. Just remember for a moment here that the character has been gravitating more and more towards Bishop, and wouldn’t this be the perfect time to see the two get into a larger relationship?

