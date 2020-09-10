





There are a lot of things that we did not expect entering the final season of The 100 — yet, this is at the top of the list. We knew that Bob Morley’s participation in the story this time around was limited; with that being said, though, we thought he would be there until the end.

Unfortunately, that did not happen. Not only did Bellamy die in the episode tonight, but it was also Clarke herself who shot him. This is a move that was dramatic, shocking, and never expected before the recent arc. Yet, it’s meaning seems to tie into precisely what one of the core messages of the show is about — at least according to showrunner Jason Rothenberg, who posted the following message on Twitter:

“For seven seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes’ souls … We knew Bellamy’s death had to go to the heart of what the show was all about: Survival. Who you’re willing to protect. And who you’re willing to sacrifice.

“His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

So why kill Bellamy here? You could argue that this is a death that, timing-wise, had to do with Morley’s limited participation. Yet, we have to imagine that the death itself was something planned far in advance. There had to be other ways to write the character out for a lot of the season and still have him return in the finale. This is a death that a lot of fans are not going to be able to get over at all, and it’s going to reverberate through the final chapter. It’s still hard to process it now.

Related News – Be sure to get some other insight now regarding The 100…

What do you think about The 100 killing off Bellamy at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







