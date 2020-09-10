Dancing with the Stars 29: Carole Baskin’s first song choice is…







While you may have to wait until Monday night to get all of the finer details on Dancing with the Stars season 29, we can at least tell you this now: One of the first song choices. Unsurprisingly, Carole Baskin is going to be dancing to one of the most on-the-nose song titles ever.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what Baskin had to say on the subject of dancing to a classic, one that you’ve heard potentially a million times before:

“I was just approved yesterday to release that we are doing ‘Eye of The Tiger’, so I’m very excited about that … I gave them the instruction that no fur, no feathers, no leathers and anything like that — I don’t care how wild, have a blast. I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

So yea, you’re probably going to see something that is big, loud, and crazy — basically, something to distract from the fact that Baskin is far from the best dancer in the world. We also have no idea as to how many votes that she’s even going to get. No disrespect here to Baskin, but who are the diehard fans here? She’s mostly famous and on this show for her part in a controversial documentary — it’s not as though she is someone millions upon millions of people were altogether familiar with leading into this year.

