America’s Got Talent results: Archie Williams, Alan Silva up for Dunkin’ Save







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show is clearly the most important one to date, mostly because the stakes are SO high. The acts that advance are going to make it through to the finale, and we hope that there is a real sense of variety among the acts that go through. Some singers are okay, but we don’t want there to be all singers who end up moving forward.

Of course, all results shows start off with the Dunkin’ Save, and we knew from the get-go that America was going to have a hard time with that. The people who are up for that now are Archie Williams, Alan Silva, and Malik Dope. We gotta admit, these results are SURPRISING. We would have assumed coming into this that Archie was the favorite to win the whole thing and now, just about all of that is shaken up to another level.

Now, let’s talk about the people who were put through by America: Brandon Leake and Broken Roots. Really? Broken Roots? They weren’t anywhere near the best act last night. The final person to advance automatically was Roberta Battaglia, and that left America and the judges with a tough decision.

Dunkin’ Save – It’s Alan Silva! He got it over Archie and that is almost as stunning as the initial part of this.

Judges’ Save – Archie Williams, who narrowly makes it into the finale over Malik Dope.

