Lucifer season 5: Aimee Garcia dishes on musical episode







We know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the second half of Lucifer season 5, but how can the musical episode not be at the top of the list? It’s the sort of thing that feels so natural within this world, especially when we’ve heard Tom Ellis sing so many times already.

When it comes to this episode, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of different people get in on the act and try to have a good time. There will be singing, dancing, and a lot of people showcasing great skills that she never had before. Some people have some built-in dance moves that they are ready to show off!

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is at least some of what star Aimee Garcia had to say on the subject:

It was a dream come true. Everyone sings and dances and did such a great job. I think Kevin Alejandro used to be a professional dancer, so you’ll get to see him. I walked in on his first rehearsal and I didn’t know it was his first rehearsal. I was just like, “Whoa, how is this happening?” He nailed it. Same thing with D.B. [Woodside]. I get to do a fun little something with Lesley-Ann [Brandt], and that was just incredible. It was the closest that I’ll ever feel to Beyoncé, having these professional, beautiful dancers back you up. I was like, “Oh, my gosh, I could die now and be happy.” And Lauren [German] picked up the choreography really quickly ‘cause she used to be a ballet dancer. I don’t know if a lot of people know that. And obviously Tom [Ellis] already has so much on his plate and he came in with very little rehearsal and nailed the choreography. The greatest thing about our musical episode is that you will hear a wide range of songs — everything from Broadway show tunes to Squirrel Nut Zippers type of music to pop music. Rachael [Harris] is just so fun and has this magical number. And Scarlett [Estevez] had never sung before and I guarantee when you hear this girl sing, she will break your heart. She was so nervous.

Even if actors are used to performing in front of people, we have to imagine that this will be a totally different ballpark for them. Singing is a very vulnerable and emotional thing one can do, so inevitably, some people are going to be nervous doing it.

