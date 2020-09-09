Fargo season 5 still possible, but far from confirmed







Even though Fargo season 4 has yet to premiere over on FX, that doesn’t stop anyone from raising questions in regards to season 5.

As so many of you know, Fargo is not exactly your standard show. It’s an anthology by nature, so each batch of episodes exists more or less on its own plane. There is no immediate pressure to put more out there on the air once the current one is over. In some ways, it’s not even useful to be planning that far ahead, given that it can distract you from some of the good stuff that exists right in front of you. We know that there is a good chance at a lot of good stuff coming in season 4 — just think along the lines of Chris Rock as a lead and a story that dives deep into all sorts of fantastic subject matter.

Speaking (per Deadline) while at an FX press event for the fourth season, here is some of what show creator Noah Hawley had to say about what the future could hold:

“I’m certainly not ruling it out … It’s not just one idea you need, it’s a hundred ideas and characters so that tends to percolate.”

Also, go ahead and add to this the fact that Hawley always seems to have a million different other things in the works. It’s rather hard to make time for every little thing under the sun when constantly, you’ve got so much stuff on your plate. We think the top priority right now is to get season 4 out there, and then wait and see precisely what you want to do from there. There are also other considerations here, as well, including the fact that season 4 needs to be successful.

