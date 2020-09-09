The 100 season 7 episode 14 spoilers: ‘A Sort of Homecoming’







Curious to learn more about The 100 season 7 episode 14 when it airs on The CW next week? Then prepare for “A Sort of Homecoming.” There’s a chance this title is alluding to some sort of reunion that is happening — a physical or geographic one. Yet, we don’t think that the story is necessarily concluding with some sort of parade of roses. There’s going to be a lot of the threats coming, and not all of them are things that Clarke can anticipate.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 14 synopsis with further news when it comes to what lies ahead:

JESSICA HARMON DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends reckon with all that has happened only to find an unexpected threat looming. Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Jessica Harmon directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#715). Original airdate 9/16/2020.

We’ve mentioned this before, but the presence of Harmon as director here is exciting. It gives The 100 yet another opportunity to have a unique voice behind the camera, one who knows the show very well and also how to collaborate with a number of the cast and crew members involved. It’s something that she likely studied and prepared to do for an extended period of time and with that in mind, we’re very-much curious to see where things go.

Ultimately, there are now only three more episodes to go until this story is complete — if you think that you’ve seen some crazy, shocking things already, then you better prepare yourself for everything coming around the bend now. It’s only going to get more dramatic from here.

