Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The current vote tally







We know that come tomorrow night on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, the latest eviction is going to be taking place. Both Da’Vonne and Bayleigh are on the block, and as eventful as the week has been, it hasn’t quite been reflected in some of the campaigning that we’ve seen so far. As a matter of fact, most things have actually been rather muted in that regard. Neither party wants to throw the other under the bus, so we don’t see some huge escalation of drama coming.

For the time being, it seems as though Bayleigh is leaving the game tomorrow night, and she even seems to know that it’s happening. She’s tried to do a round of campaigning, and she’s recognized that Enzo and David seem to be the only two that she has some mild degree of support from. She’d need a majority of five, and Da’Vonne already has Dani, Nicole, and more or less Kevin/Ian locked. Bayleigh isn’t campaigning at the moment to Tyler and that’s probably five — plus, Christmas wants Bayleigh gone so Memphis/Cody will probably just go along with that.

Yet, Bayleigh does want to ensure that even if some people prefer her to stay over Da’Vonne, they still should try to work with her. She doesn’t want any awkwardness after the fact and wants Da’Vonne to have the best chance possible to go far. This could be a huge week coming up — the likes of Ian, Kevin, David, Enzo, and Da’Vonne would all probably make a big move. The dominant Committee alliance, meanwhile, could opt to stay together and get rid of Kevin/Ian or try to splinter off. We’re not as optimistic there.

