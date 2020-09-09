LA’s Finest season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Spectrum? The latest







Is LA’s Finest renewed for a season 3 at Spectrum, and should you really expect for it to be? Within this article, we’ll take a larger look at that — it’s a situation that is a little more complicated than you tend to see elsewhere.

For the time being, though, we can go ahead and say that the Gabrielle Union – Jessica Alba series, a spin-off of sorts of the Bad Boys film franchise, has not been picked up as of yet for more episodes. Do we hope that it will be? Sure, but it’s hard to determine all of the specific criteria that Spectrum is looking at here.

Take, for starters, the fact that the media company doesn’t have a bevy of high-profile originals — with that, it’s hard to have an outside perspective on how they view performance. Our assumption is that On-Demand viewings are a big key to the show’s success here, as well as evidence that the show is one of the reasons why viewers choose them to subscribe to. Also, it’s possible that international performance could play a role here, and the show is also set to air encore episodes over on Fox later this year. This could be a way in which to ensure that there are more viewers invested in whatever the future is going to hold.

As for when possible renewal/cancellation news is going to come out, we imagine at some point over the next few months … but we don’t think that there will be much of a hurry here. There could be a wait to see, in part, how the show performs on Fox. Also, with the way the television industry is at the moment, why would Spectrum rush anything along. It’s not like we expect production on new episodes to be kicking off at any point in the immediate future.

There’s also, of course, the question of how the writers want to continue to tell stories about police — something that much of the industry has to be asking themselves these days. We’re sure that this will be a focal point in any potential LA’s Finest season 3 writers room.

