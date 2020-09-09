Woke season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? The latest







Will Hulu’s new comedy Woke be renewed for a season 2? Are there reasons aplenty to be hopeful? Within this article, we will do our best to break that down, and offer up more personal hopes on the future of the series.

While it would be nice to come into this article with some sort of definite news on the future of the show, we’re sad to report that there is none at the moment. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though, as it does sometimes take streaming services a little while to determine the future for some of their shows. They need to see not only viewership, but retention. It’s one thing to see a show get a lot of viewers for the first episode; it’s another altogether to see them stick around for the entirety of the season. The latter is a significantly more important measure than the former.

There are a lot of reasons to have hope for the future here with Woke, and they start with the presence of Lamorne Morris. Following his time on New Girl, we’d argue that this is his most high-profile gig, and the show couldn’t be more timely to issues going on today. Woke is a story about race, identity, and trying to figure out the way in which you want to speak out. Sure, it can be surreal and hilarious, but it’s also meaningful. There is a much larger message that the show is working to portray here. That relevance, plus a name that is very prevalent in pop-culture these days, are going to lift the show headline-wise to new heights.

Also, with the first season being reasonably short, that will likely be an incentive for viewers to watch to dive in and check out all of this rather quickly. We’re excited to see what viewers think about it, given that reviews are for the time being fairly positive.

