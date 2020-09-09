Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo dedicates season 17 to frontline workers







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is officially back in production, and it isn’t lost on us how much effort it probably took in order to make this happen. For weeks now, the pre-production team has probably been working in overdrive to ensure that there is a safe environment behind the scenes. There are protocols in place and boundless creativity to make the story work for this current era.

Now, the cast and crew are finally back on set, and it’s also not lost on them the importance of the stories that they are telling. With that in mind, we come sharing the latest Instagram post below from star Ellen Pompeo. In this one, she thanks a lot of the frontline workers who have risked their lives in this pandemic — there are thousands in this profession who have lost their lives just in the months since filming shut down. The best thing the show can do is try to honor these people, while also making an effort to provide entertainment and a temporary escape from the world, if need be.

No doubt, Grey’s Anatomy faces quite a challenge in season 17 — it has to resolve the stories from season 16, while also taking on real-world issues and then also establish new characters and challenges. Hopefully, all parties involved are going to find a way to deliver something great in the end.

