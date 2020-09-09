The Walking Dead spin-off with Daryl and Carol coming in 2023







There’s good news and bad news today when it comes to The Walking Dead universe as a whole. The bad news, as reported earlier, is that season 11 will be the final one for the zombie franchise. Meanwhile, the good news is that there will be a chance to see more of Daryl and Carol beyond the flagship show.

Today, AMC confirmed that a spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will be coming, even though you’ll be waiting a long time for it. The flagship show is going to be running still until 2022, which means that the spin-off show won’t be around until 2023. It’s still nice to know, though, that these characters are going to survive the main series presumably, which opens the door for so much more.

In a statement, here is what showrunner Angela Kang (who will also fill this role on the new show) had to say:

“It’s bittersweet to bring [the flagship series] to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

There is another spin-off coming beyond this one entitled Tales of the Walking Dead, but that will be more of an anthology format that allows the network and Scott M. Gimple to tell a wide array of different stories within this world.

Is there going to still be enthusiasm surrounding all of this in 2023? We do wonder that, but we understand what the franchise means to the network and that they probably don’t want to see it go anywhere at some point in the near future.

What do you think about there being a Walking Dead spin-off about Daryl and Carol?

