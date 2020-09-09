Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The day after the fight







In terms of huge game moves, today in the Big Brother 22 house is not as eventful as yesterday … but it’s hard to really match some of that. Christmas getting into an argument with Bayleigh and Da’Vonne over her putting them on the block, plus the logic behind it, has really cast a cloud on much of anything.

So has everyone patched things up after the fact here? Not exactly. Instead, everyone is mostly just keeping their distance. Bayleigh and Da’Vonne aren’t exactly spending a lot of time around her, and are instead taking a little bit of time to either campaign or try to figure out how they want to talk about her in the speech. Let’s just say that this is going to be a show well worth watching when it airs on Thursday night.

At the moment, we’d wager that more than likely, Bayleigh will be the one to leave. That’s what the Head of Household wants, and we know that both Nicole and Daniele are also going to be pushing for it. They each see value in working with Da’Vonne moving forward. We do think that David would rather see Bayleigh stay, but ultimately, are there enough votes for that? It’s doubtful, but the campaigns will likely continue moving into tomorrow.

One thing that is a factor in Bayleigh possibly going? The fear of a pre-jury Battle Back — there’s a consideration that she is more likely to defeat Janelle in the event that she is off somewhere in sequester.

